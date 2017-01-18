List of Texans President Obama Pardoned or Gave Commuted Sentences to This Week

Outgoing U.S. President Barack Obama officially broke records, giving pardons and commuted sentences to more people during his administration than the last 12 presidents combined. (Oh, you just THOUGHT Teddy Roosevelt was a pardoning machine.)

His grand total, completed today (Jan. 18, 2017) gave 1,597 people a second chance, including 504 life sentences, according to a White House press release . Of those, 1,385 were commuted sentences and 212 of them were full pardons. Some of them are famous .

The list below is just the Texans who were given Obama's last official round of clemency. To see a list of EVERY person to which he gave clemency, this U.S. Department of Justice site has a full list.

PRO-TIP: If you're looking for a specific person's name on this list:

On PC, press CTRL + F and type in the name

On Mac, press Command + F

On mobile devices, go to your menu button and tap " Find in Page. "

All information on this list released by The White House

Christopher Almaguer – Fort Worth, TX

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine; distribution of more than 50 grams of methamphetamine (two counts); possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime; causing another to engage in monetary transactions in property derived from specified unlawful activity and aiding and abetting; Northern District of Texas Sentence: 420 months’ imprisonment; five years’ supervised release (March 25, 2005); amended to 360 months’ imprisonment (October 8, 2006) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 240 months’ imprisonment, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

Wayne Allen Bledsoe, Jr. - Temple, TX

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute “crack” cocaine; aiding and abetting money laundering; Western District of Texas Sentence: Life imprisonment; five years’ supervised release; $3,000 fine (December 1, 1995) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 360 months’ imprisonment, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

Damon Burkhalter - Lewisville, TX

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute and to possess with the intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin; Eastern District of Louisiana Sentence: 262 months’ imprisonment; eight years’ supervised release (July 17, 2008) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 188 months’ imprisonment, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

Latasha Sherri Butler - Lubbock, TX

Offense: Distribution of 50 grams or more cocaine base; Western District of Texas Sentence: 262 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (March 27, 2006) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 17, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

Timothy Wayne Calhoun - Houston, TX

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine base; aiding and abetting possession with intent to distribute cocaine base; Southern District of Texas

Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (February 28, 1996) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 17, 2017.

Kelvin Dandrea Cotton - Houston, TX

Offense: Aiding and abetting the possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of cocaine base; Southern District of Texas

Sentence: 360 months’ imprisonment; five years’ supervised release; $2,000 fine (October 14, 2003) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to 240 months’ imprisonment and unpaid balance of $2,000 fine remitted when his sentence expires.

Donald Wayne Dowling – Odessa, TX

Offense: Aiding and abetting possession with intent to distribute and a controlled substance, methamphetamine; Western District of Texas Sentence: Life imprisonment; 15 years' supervised release (August 2, 2006) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 17, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

Donnell Bartholomew Ford – Houston, TX

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine; conspiracy to commit money laundering; attempted possession with intent to distribute 5 kilograms or more of cocaine; Southern District of Texas Sentence: Life imprisonment; five years' supervised release; $10,000 fine (December 18, 1998) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 300 months' imprisonment and unpaid balance of $10,000 fine remitted when his sentence expires.

German Gallegos – Fabens, TX

Offense: 1. Importing a quantity of marijuana greater than 100 kilograms; possessing with intent to distribute a quantity of marijuana greater than 100 kilograms; Western District of Texas 2. Supervised release revocation (Importation of a controlled substance; possession with intent to distribute); Western District of Texas

Sentence: 1. 240 months’ imprisonment; eight years’ supervised release (July 16, 2008)

2. 24 months' imprisonment (four months consecutive, 20 months concurrent) (July 16, 2008) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 188 months' imprisonment, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

Ernest Gonzalez – Mathis, TX

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute more than 1,000 kilograms of marijuana; Southern District of Texas Sentence: Life imprisonment (June 13, 2006) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 210 months' imprisonment, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

Pablo Gonzalez, Jr. – Corpus Christi, TX

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute more than 1,000 kilograms of marijuana; conspiracy to commit money laundering; Southern District of Texas Sentence: 135 months’ imprisonment; five years' supervised release (July 28, 1999); amended to 120 months’ imprisonment (February 27, 2015) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 17, 2017.

Macheo Hill - Abilene, TX

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute in excess of five kilograms of cocaine; possession with intent to distribute cocaine base and aiding and abetting (two counts); possession with intent to distribute cocaine and aiding and abetting; convicted felon in possession of ammunition and aiding and abetting; Northern District of Texas

Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (August 30, 2002) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 324 months’ imprisonment, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

Roy Lee Hodgkiss – Austin, TX

Offense: Continuing criminal enterprise; manufacture of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and aiding and abetting; possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute same (amphetamine, methamphetamine, cocaine, and marijuana) and aiding and abetting (18 counts); money laundering and aiding and abetting (two counts); Western District of Texas Sentence: Life imprisonment; five years' supervised release (October 7, 1991) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 17, 2017.

Jesse Jackson – San Antonio, TX

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance; District of Nevada Sentence: 262 months' imprisonment; five years' supervised release (November 18, 2005) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 188 months' imprisonment.

Dwight J. Loving – Fort Hood, Texas

Offense: Premediated murder; felony murder; attempted murder; armed robbery (four counts); U.S. Army Court Martial

Sentence: Death sentence, dishonorable discharge, and forfeiture of all pay and allowances (April 3, 1989)

Commutation Grant: Death sentence commuted to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole, on the condition that Loving shall never have any rights, privileges, claims, or benefits arising under the parole and suspension or remission of sentence laws of the United States and the regulations promulgated thereunder governing federal prisoners confined in any penal institution.

Cesar Moreno, Sr. – Roma, TX

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute in excess of 1,000 kilograms of marijuana; conspiracy to commit money laundering; Southern District of Texas Sentence: Life imprisonment; five years' supervised release; $25,000 fine (April 27, 2001) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 17, 2017 and unpaid balance of the $25,000 fine remitted.

Eduardo Moreno – Roma, TX

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute in excess of 1,000 kilograms of marijuana; money laundering, aiding and abetting (two counts); Southern District of Texas Sentence: Life imprisonment; five years' supervised release; $25,000 fine (March 30, 2001) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 17, 2017 and unpaid balance of the $25,000 fine remitted.

Lazaro Moreno – Roma, TX

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute in excess of 1,000 kilograms of marijuana; conspiracy to commit money laundering; Southern District of Texas Sentence: Life imprisonment; five years' supervised release; $25,000 fine (April 12, 2001) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 17, 2017 and unpaid balance of the $25,000 fine remitted.

Luis Moreno – Roma, TX

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute marijuana; conspiracy to commit money laundering; Southern District of Texas Sentence: Life imprisonment; five years' supervised release; $25,000 fine (April 27, 2001) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 17, 2017 and unpaid balance of the $25,000 fine remitted.

Arboleda A. Ortiz – Houston, TX

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute cocaine; aiding and abetting murder in relation of a drug trafficking crime; interstate travel with intent to commit murder for hire; Western District of Missouri Sentence: Death sentence; five years’ supervised release (December 19, 2000) Commutation Grant: Death sentence commuted to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.

Zeteral Perkins - Midland, TX

Offense: 1. Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute more than 50 grams of

cocaine base; distribution of more than 50 grams of cocaine base; Western District of Texas

2. Supervised release violation (Conspiracy to possess with intent to

distribute more than 50 grams of cocaine base); Western District of Texas

Sentence: 1. 240 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (February 14, 2006)

2. 24 months’ imprisonment (consecutive) (February 14, 2006)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 17, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

Raul Portillo – Tornillo, TX

Offense: Aiding and abetting possession with intent to distribute more than five kilograms of cocaine; Western District of Texas Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years' supervised release (November 28, 2005) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 262 months' imprisonment, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

Deneise Ann Quintanilla – Mesquite, TX

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute methamphetamine; Southern District of Indiana Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years' supervised release (November 1, 2001) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 17, 2017.

Miguel Angel Quintanilla – Dallas, TX

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine; conspiracy to launder monetary instruments; Southern District of Indiana Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years' supervised release (October 3, 2001) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 360 months' imprisonment.

Bobby Wayne Reed – Fort Worth, TX

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute cocaine 50 grams or more of cocaine base and five kilograms or more of cocaine; distribution of cocaine; opening and maintaining a place for distribution of a controlled substance and aiding and abetting; Northern District of Texas Sentence: Life imprisonment; five years' supervised release; $25,000 fine (November 26, 1996)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 360 months' imprisonment and unpaid balance of $25,000 fine remitted when his sentence expires.

David Vaught – Aledo, TX Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance; Northern District of Texas Sentence: Life imprisonment; five years' supervised release (January 25, 2010)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 324 months' imprisonment, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

Warren Lee Underwood – Walnut Springs, TX

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance; attempt to possess a controlled substance with intent to distribute; felon in possession of a firearm; Eastern District of California Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years' supervised release (July 28, 1997)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 17, 2017.

Timothy Michael Walker - Midland, TX

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute more than 50 grams of cocaine base; aiding and abetting possession with intent to distribute more than 50 grams of cocaine base; Western District of Texas Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (April 30, 2004) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 17, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

Gregory Antonio Webber – Killeen, TX

Offense: Possession with intent to distribute at least 50 grams of "crack" cocaine; possession of a firearm during the commission of a drug trafficking crime; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; Western District of Texas Sentence: 322 months' imprisonment; five years' supervised release; $1,500 fine (December 2, 2009)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 188 months' imprisonment and unpaid balance of $1,500 fine remitted when his sentence expires, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

Alfred Leonard Williams – El Paso, TX Offense: Conspiracy to possess and distribute cocaine and cocaine base; Southern District of Illinois Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years' supervised release; $2,000 fine (July 6, 1999) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 360 months' imprisonment.

Omar Demortius Williams – Temple, TX

Offense: Possession with intent to distribute at least 50 grams of “crack” cocaine, a Schedule II narcotic drug controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a public school; possession with intent to distribute “crack” cocaine, a Schedule II narcotic drug controlled substance; Western District of Texas Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years' supervised release; $1,000 fine (March 25, 2009) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 240 months' imprisonment and unpaid balance of the $1,000 fine remitted when his sentence expires.

Herbert Eugene Bennett – Lubbock, TX

Offense: Mail fraud; making and subscribing to a false tax return (three counts) (Northern District of Texas)

Sentence: Three years' probation, conditioned upon nine months' home confinement; $3,000 fine; $26,440.95 restitution (July 2, 1996)

Trevor Chinweuba Ekeh, fka Chinweuba Trevor Ekeh – Houston, TX

Offense: Conspiracy to steal bank funds (District of Columbia)

Sentence: Three years' probation; $2,882.46 restitution (May 12, 1999) (as amended January 3, 2000)

Joseph William Hopkins – Cypress, TX

Offense: Distribution of cocaine (Northern District of Texas)

Sentence: Five years' probation, conditioned upon 120 days’ halfway house confinement; three years’ special parole term (December 14, 1984)

Matthew Steeves Lamb, aka Matthew Steves Lamb – San Antonio, TX

Offense: Aggravated identity theft (Western District of Texas)

Sentence: 24 months' imprisonment; one year of supervised release; $56,926 restitution (April 4, 2008)