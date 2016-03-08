This Oklahoma City Just Got Named the Least Fit City in the Entire Country

Everything is bigger in Texas they say, but not this time. Oklahoma, you win this one. Congratulations, I guess.

So I sort of tricked you because the Oklahoma city on the list is actually Oklahoma City. I've always heard about an obesity epidemic in Texas, but it turns out 32.1 percent of the population of Oklahoma County (where Oklahoma City is located) is obese. The smoking rate is also high, at 23.8 percent. Heart disease and cancer-related deaths are on the rise as well. Cancer cases have been reported in 523.3 per 100,000 people, compared to an average of 460.5 for the rest of the U.S.

Sounds like everyone in Oklahoma needs to hit the gym and go on a diet. Don't go bragging too much, Texans. Three of our cities are in the top twenty-five: Dallas, Houston and San Antonio.

San Antonio ranks the highest at twelve on the list. They somehow have a higher obesity rate but are lower on the list. They have 65.7 percent of adults as overweight or obese.

Houston is up next and not too far behind at fourteen. They have an obesity rate of 27.7 percent of adults. They are attributing it to the schools not offering fresh fruits or vegetables for kids. According to the numbers, only 9.4 percent of schools in the Houston area offer such items.

Dallas is the final Texas city on the list coming in at number twenty. They're attributing this to the lack of gyms and playgrounds in the area. I don't know about you, but when I drive to a Mavs or Stars game, I probably see about ten to fifteens gyms. People are just lazy and need to go workout.

If you want to check out the full list of least fit cities in America, the folks at The Active Times have you covered.