Tiger Found in Abandoned Texas Home Now Living the Good Life

He looks so happy in his new habitat.

One of the craziest stories from last week was the tiger that was found in an abandoned home in Houston. Some people broke into a house to smoke some weed and they found a tiger in a cage in one of the rooms. I believe some Tony Montana wannabe had this house just for this tiger. Well, that tiger has been rescued and is still here in Texas.

The Cleveland Armory Black Beauty Ranch in Murchison, Texas adopted the little guy. He currently has an actual habitat to roam in, instead of the little cage he was living in. This animal sanctuary does have guided educational tours if you wanted to go and see the most popular tiger in Texas. I'm just happy to see he has a good home and it looks like he loves to walk on the grass.