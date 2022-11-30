TikTok Video Claims to Show Casey Anthony Dancing Onstage at Glam Metal Show: WATCH

Infamous accused murderer Casey Anthony was spotted rocking out at a Steel Panther concert just a few months before her new documentary with Peacock released Nov. 29.

"When you see Casey Anthony at a concert in Fort Lauderdale in March, then her documentary comes out in November..." the TikTok user captioned a viral video of Anthony dancing and singing onstage.

"Crazy she was there, even crazier that she went on stage," the TikToker added in another caption.

The video was set to Patsy Cline's eerie tune "Crazy."

"Like how can she even leave her house without being slandered I don’t understand," one viewer commented.

The comment refers to Anthony's notorious acquittal in the 2011 murder case regarding her deceased 2-year-old daughter, Caylee Anthony. While she was found not guilty, it's widely believed by the public that Anthony committed the crime, despite her denial and conflicting stories.

Anthony failed to report Caylee missing for 31 days in 2008 and was found guilty on misdemeanor charges of lying to investigators.

"The fact that this [woman] is not only walking freely but also still alive after all these year[s] is insane to me. They really gave her a documentary and she just got her money up have the time of her life," another viewer commented on the concert video.

Anthony's new documentary on Peacock allowed her to tell another version of her side of the story, and many true crime followers and notable people have slammed the three-part limited docuseries, including Nancy Grace, who covered the case extensively at the time.

Popular true crime YouTuber Kendall Rae tweeted, "Please no one listen to this woman lie for hours… cannot believe y’all gave a child murderer this huge platform and probably a huge check." She also added a nauseous emoji at the end of the tweet.

According to Today, in the docuseries, Anthony stood by the same claims she and her legal team used in her defense, including that she was sexually abused by her father, George Anthony. She also alleged that he lied to cover up Caylee’s death.

People reported that George Anthony is "outraged and appalled" by the allegations.

"The worst part is this is exactly what she wanted, to be able to do whatever she wants without her kid around and thats what she got," another commenter on TikTok theorized.

Someone else said that they "saw a video of her saying she doesn’t go out at all," adding a sarcastic "lol" to the comment.