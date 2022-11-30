Why Was a Naked Man Sitting on Katy Trail in Dallas Yesterday?

I realize it was a beautiful day but come on man.

So, a video shared on Twitter is getting quite a bit of attention. The clip shows a naked man sitting on a bench on Katy Trail in Dallas taking in the beautiful weather yesterday.

It’s not clear whether he had been wandering around the trail in the buff or if he stripped down right there on the bench, but whatever the case may be, that’s the last thing you want to see when you’re out on an afternoon stroll.

The thing that stands out to me is that the guy appears to be feeling pretty good. He’s just sitting there enjoying himself with a big old smile on his face the entire time.

Of course, a lot of people on Twitter are speculating about what’s going on with him, most of whom believe he’s tripping on mushrooms. I’ve never done ‘shrooms, but what I’ve heard from people who have leads me to believe that’s certainly a possibility. If so, it’s on him.

But, as someone with experience working with the mentally ill, there’s also a good possibility he’s schizophrenic. If that’s the case, I hope he gets the help he needs.

While one of the people commenting on the video said they called the cops, it’s not clear right now as to whether or not an arrest was made. So, we may never know what led to his naked afternoon on the trail.

