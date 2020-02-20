Tim Tebow to the XFL? There’s Been Communication

I could totally see Tim Tebow shredding the XFL. And it looks like I’m not the only one.

The 2007 Heisman Trophy winner was asked in a recent press conference if he had been contacted by the XFL. He responded that they had had a “couple of conversations” and allowed that he likes what they’re doing and has a chance to be successful.

However, it appears that he’s 100% focused on baseball. Hopefully, he’ll make it to the majors – I certainly wouldn’t bet against him.