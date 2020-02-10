A Houston Roughnecks Receiver Puked on the Field During XFL Debut

This dude’s hard as nails.

Houston Roughnecks wide receiver Kahlil Lewis wasn’t gonna let an upset stomach ruin his XFL debut during Saturday’s game against the Las Angeles Wildcats, so he just hurled right there on the field.

You see him line up with the rest of the team at the start of the play and then briefly hunch over before losing his cookies right there in front of God and everybody. It’s not clear if he had some sort of bug or if the quick tempo of the game made him puke, but it didn’t appear to bother him as he kept right on playing.

Think about that next time you call in sick to your office job with a tummy ache.