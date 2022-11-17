Former Rider Raider Drafted to XFL Team for 2023

The XFL is making a comeback next year and Wichita Falls might recognize someone in the league next year.

The XFL attempted to make a comeback in 2020, but right when things were going good for them. The world shut down due to Covid-19 and the league had to find new owners. One of the partial owners of the league is Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson. Which is pretty funny because he actually cut a promo for the league back in 2001 when it launched.

In 2023 the league will once again have eight teams. Six of those are returning from the 2020 season and two new teams will form. Los Angeles, New York, and Tampa Bay will no longer have XFL teams. New York Guardians are now the Orlando Guardians. The Tampa Bay Vipers are now the Vegas Vipers. The Los Angeles Wildcats...well that team name is extinct this coming season.

Taking the eighth spot is actually a team right here in Texas. Welcome to the XFL, the San Antonio Brahmas. Over the past week, the XFL has been hosting a draft of players and some familiar names have been getting picked up. For instance, former Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Ben DiNucci has been picked up by the Seattle Seadragons.

Former Rider Raider T.J. Vasher Gets Drafted

Another former Dallas Cowboy and Wichita Falls own T.J. Vasher who attended Rider High School has been picked up by the new upstart San Antonio Brahmas mentioned above. Back in 2021, T.J. Vasher signed a deal with the Dallas Cowboys after going undrafted. He spent the season on the reserve/non-football injury list. This year he was officially waived on August 30th after training camp and a few preseason games with the team.

Our closest team to us in Wichita Falls will be the Arlington Renegades (Former Dallas Renegades). The team plays in the old Texas Rangers Stadium, now called Choctaw Stadium. We will wait and see once a schedule is released to see if the Brahamas have a game against the Renegades in Arlington so T.J. can have some hometown fans in attendance.

I literally was planning on going to Renegades game the week the world shutdown in 2020. I promise I will go to at least one game next season to see the XFL in action.

