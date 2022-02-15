Today I Discovered a Wichita Falls Blues Song from the 1920’s

How did I miss this one when making my list years ago?

Back in 2018, I wrote one of my favorite stories ever. It was all about these songs that mention Wichita Falls. Great read if you don't remember this one. Of course I am not perfect and I was bound to miss some. I did forget to add the infamous Wichita Falls German disco song.

However, this one I had never heard of until today. Let's go back to 1929, when blues artist T-Bone Walker dropped 'Wichita Falls Blues'. Back then, he had just signed to Columbia Records and his first single was 'Wichita Falls Blues'.

I walked from Topeka Kansas, baby

And to Wichita Falls

I walked from Topeka Kansas, baby

And to Wichita Falls

I walked from Topeka Kansas, baby

And to Wichita Falls

If I hadn't've found my brown-skinned girl

Wouldn't've been no walk at all

I legit had no idea this song ever existed and I don't think a lot of people do. Some may not even know who T-Bone Walker is, but Rolling Stone has him ranked as one of the 100 greatest guitarists of all time. Chuck Berry said that T-Bone Walker was one of his main influences growing up.

Get our free mobile app

T-Bone Walker was born in Linden, Texas, but did spend his teenage years in Dallas. I can't find any history of Mr. Walker spending time here in Wichita Falls, but I would love to know how he came up with the idea for this song. If anybody knows the history of 'Wichita Falls Blues', please let me know.

Top 100 Classic Rock Artists