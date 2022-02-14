Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers are looking for info on a cold case homicide that happened over 30 years ago.

On February 10, 1990, Robert Morgan’s body was discovered inside his vehicle in the 1300 block of Travis. Morgan had been beaten to death.

The police have little information regarding the crime and need your help.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or submit your tip at wfcrime.com.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $10,000.

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is working with the community and the media to make Wichita Falls a safer place. Crime Stoppers is a 501 (C)(3) nonprofit organization that is funded through public donations.

