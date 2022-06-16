An angry Tom Hanks shouted "Back the f--k off!" to a group of fans who caused his wife Rita Wilson to trip. The situation started as the couple were trying to move from an elevator to a car waiting outside in New York City.

It ended with an icy stare from the actor and a few award-winning apologies, should there be an award for Most Insincere Apology.

"Knocking over my wife?" Hanks asks in disbelief before turning to follow his wife and security detail to the vehicle.

TMZ shared details of the event. The video below finds fans waiting for the power couple as they exit an elevator, with several getting close for selfies and other photos. No one is really considerate of the two actors' space, and one person bumps into another, who bumps into Wilson. She stumbles and nearly hits the pavement.

"Yeah, they buggin'" and "Sorry Tom" are a few remarks heard from the crowd. The person filming the whole thing even offers an apology. No one takes responsibility for the mistake, although at about the 16-second mark a young man in glasses looks especially culpable.

"What are they doing out here," the cameraman asks.

Hanks has been promoting the new Elvis movie, which opens in the United States later this month. Wilson and Hanks both visited Nashville during CMA Fest, taking pictures with stars like Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line and Nelly.

attachment-Tom Hanks Rita Wilson FGL Nelly Ed Rode, Getty Images loading...

Both Hanks and Wilson recently appeared in 1883, a Paramount+ show that starred their good friends Tim McGraw and Faith Hill.