What&#8217;s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?

What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?

Dave Diamond

The 4th Annual Bridge to Bridge Cruise, Jurassic Quest, Juneteenth Open Mic, a Summer Celebration for Families, live music, and a whole lot more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!

Get our free mobile app

Click on the event title to visit the event page for more details.

Thursday, June 16

Wichita Falls Farmers Market
Time: 7:30am-1:00pm

School Guardian Course
Time: 8:00am-5:00pm

Blood Drive at the Wichita Falls Chamber
Time: 10:00am-3:00pm

Wichita Falls Career Fair
Time: 11:00am-2:00pm | Price: Free

Entry-Level Virtual Job Fair
Time: 11:00am-2:00pm | Price: Free

TurnKey Storage Auction
Time: 12:00pm

Pop Up Picnic at the Park
Time: 5:00pm

Kemp Center of the Arts 'Freedom Wreath'
Time: 6:00-8:00pm | Price: $40

Hen Party
Time: 6:15pm

Adler & Hearne: Center Stage Performance Series
Time: 7:00pm | Price: $5

Friday, June 17

The Selfless Lovers Featuring Window Shop
Time: 9:30pm | Price: $8

Saturday, June 18

Wichita Falls Farmers Market
Time: 7:30am-1:00pm

Free Youth Safety Driving
Time: 9:00am

Jurassic Quest
Time: 9:00am-8:00pm | Price: $19-$36

Pop Up Picnic in the Park
Time: 10:00am-5:00pm

Reading Rocks
Time: 2:00-3:00pm

Juneteenth Open Mic
Time: 2:00-4:00pm | Price: $5

'Glitter Pens' Epoxy Class
Time: 4:00-7:30pm

Summer Celebration for Families at Hamilton Park
Time: 5:00pm | Price: Free

Daddy Daughter Dance
Time: 5:00pm | Price: $10

A Night in NOLA
Time: 6:00pm | Price: $90

4th Annual Bridge to Bridge Cruise
Time: 7:00-9:00pm

After the 'Bridge to Bridge' Race
Time: 7:00pm-2:00am | Price: $10

Three String Circus and Friends Featuring Ward Roberts
Time: 9:30pm | Price: $8

The Kintners CD Release Party
Time: 10:00pm

Sunday, June 19

Jurassic Quest
Time: 9:00am-6:00pm | Price: $19-$36

Pop Up Picnic in the Park
Time: 10:00am-5:00pm

10 Highest Rated Wichita Falls Restaurants on Yelp in 2022

You'll find many great restaurants here in Wichita Falls. In fact, there are so many that it can be hard to decide where to go when your stomach's grumbling. So, in an effort to narrow down the choices, here's the list of the ten highest-rated Wichita Falls restaurants on Yelp.

Best Place to Get a Margarita in Wichita Falls

Whether it's Cinco de Mayo or just a Sunday Funday. A margarita always hits the spot. I decided to look up the highest rated Mexican restaurants in Wichita Falls. I made sure they had margaritas as an option because many in our city just offer food. Here are the top ten results.

Highest Rated Outdoor Dining in Wichita Falls

Want to sit outside and enjoy a nice day in Wichita Falls? According to Yelp, this is the top ten highest rated outdoor dining experiences in Wichita Falls.
Filed Under: This Weekend in Wichita Falls
Categories: Wichita Falls Events, Wichita Falls News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top