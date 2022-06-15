What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?

The 4th Annual Bridge to Bridge Cruise, Jurassic Quest, Juneteenth Open Mic, a Summer Celebration for Families, live music, and a whole lot more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!

Get our free mobile app

Click on the event title to visit the event page for more details.

Thursday, June 16

Wichita Falls Farmers Market

Time: 7:30am-1:00pm

School Guardian Course

Time: 8:00am-5:00pm

Blood Drive at the Wichita Falls Chamber

Time: 10:00am-3:00pm

Wichita Falls Career Fair

Time: 11:00am-2:00pm | Price: Free

Entry-Level Virtual Job Fair

Time: 11:00am-2:00pm | Price: Free

TurnKey Storage Auction

Time: 12:00pm

Pop Up Picnic at the Park

Time: 5:00pm

Kemp Center of the Arts 'Freedom Wreath'

Time: 6:00-8:00pm | Price: $40

Hen Party

Time: 6:15pm

Adler & Hearne: Center Stage Performance Series

Time: 7:00pm | Price: $5

Friday, June 17

The Selfless Lovers Featuring Window Shop

Time: 9:30pm | Price: $8

Saturday, June 18

Wichita Falls Farmers Market

Time: 7:30am-1:00pm

Free Youth Safety Driving

Time: 9:00am

Jurassic Quest

Time: 9:00am-8:00pm | Price: $19-$36

Pop Up Picnic in the Park

Time: 10:00am-5:00pm

Reading Rocks

Time: 2:00-3:00pm

Juneteenth Open Mic

Time: 2:00-4:00pm | Price: $5

'Glitter Pens' Epoxy Class

Time: 4:00-7:30pm

Summer Celebration for Families at Hamilton Park

Time: 5:00pm | Price: Free

Daddy Daughter Dance

Time: 5:00pm | Price: $10

A Night in NOLA

Time: 6:00pm | Price: $90

4th Annual Bridge to Bridge Cruise

Time: 7:00-9:00pm

After the 'Bridge to Bridge' Race

Time: 7:00pm-2:00am | Price: $10

Three String Circus and Friends Featuring Ward Roberts

Time: 9:30pm | Price: $8

The Kintners CD Release Party

Time: 10:00pm

Sunday, June 19

Jurassic Quest

Time: 9:00am-6:00pm | Price: $19-$36

Pop Up Picnic in the Park

Time: 10:00am-5:00pm

10 Highest Rated Wichita Falls Restaurants on Yelp in 2022 You'll find many great restaurants here in Wichita Falls. In fact, there are so many that it can be hard to decide where to go when your stomach's grumbling. So, in an effort to narrow down the choices, here's the list of the ten highest-rated Wichita Falls restaurants on Yelp.

Best Place to Get a Margarita in Wichita Falls Whether it's Cinco de Mayo or just a Sunday Funday. A margarita always hits the spot. I decided to look up the highest rated Mexican restaurants in Wichita Falls. I made sure they had margaritas as an option because many in our city just offer food. Here are the top ten results.