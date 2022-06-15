What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?
The 4th Annual Bridge to Bridge Cruise, Jurassic Quest, Juneteenth Open Mic, a Summer Celebration for Families, live music, and a whole lot more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!
Click on the event title to visit the event page for more details.
Thursday, June 16
Wichita Falls Farmers Market
Time: 7:30am-1:00pm
School Guardian Course
Time: 8:00am-5:00pm
Blood Drive at the Wichita Falls Chamber
Time: 10:00am-3:00pm
Wichita Falls Career Fair
Time: 11:00am-2:00pm | Price: Free
Entry-Level Virtual Job Fair
Time: 11:00am-2:00pm | Price: Free
TurnKey Storage Auction
Time: 12:00pm
Pop Up Picnic at the Park
Time: 5:00pm
Kemp Center of the Arts 'Freedom Wreath'
Time: 6:00-8:00pm | Price: $40
Hen Party
Time: 6:15pm
Adler & Hearne: Center Stage Performance Series
Time: 7:00pm | Price: $5
Friday, June 17
The Selfless Lovers Featuring Window Shop
Time: 9:30pm | Price: $8
Saturday, June 18
Wichita Falls Farmers Market
Time: 7:30am-1:00pm
Free Youth Safety Driving
Time: 9:00am
Jurassic Quest
Time: 9:00am-8:00pm | Price: $19-$36
Pop Up Picnic in the Park
Time: 10:00am-5:00pm
Reading Rocks
Time: 2:00-3:00pm
Juneteenth Open Mic
Time: 2:00-4:00pm | Price: $5
'Glitter Pens' Epoxy Class
Time: 4:00-7:30pm
Summer Celebration for Families at Hamilton Park
Time: 5:00pm | Price: Free
Daddy Daughter Dance
Time: 5:00pm | Price: $10
A Night in NOLA
Time: 6:00pm | Price: $90
4th Annual Bridge to Bridge Cruise
Time: 7:00-9:00pm
After the 'Bridge to Bridge' Race
Time: 7:00pm-2:00am | Price: $10
Three String Circus and Friends Featuring Ward Roberts
Time: 9:30pm | Price: $8
The Kintners CD Release Party
Time: 10:00pm
Sunday, June 19
Jurassic Quest
Time: 9:00am-6:00pm | Price: $19-$36
Pop Up Picnic in the Park
Time: 10:00am-5:00pm