Videos Show Ominous Tornado Briefly Touch Down in Tyler, Texas

Here’s your friendly reminder to keep an eye on the sky this time of year in Tornado Alley.

Not that you don’t have to keep an eye on the sky year-round here in Texas, it’s just that you have to be extra vigilant in the springtime. It doesn’t matter whether or not a Tornado Watch has been issued, it’s best to treat every day like there is a watch because the weather can go from pleasant to severe in a heartbeat.

The folks out in Tyler dodged a major bullet as severe weather swept across the state last Thursday (April 20). Videos show an ominous-looking tornado touching down near the East Texas city. Luckily, the tornado was short-lived and there were no reports of significant damage or injuries, according to The Weather Channel.

The most surprising thing to me is that one of the videos is captioned with “Imagine being UPSET over the LACK of tornadoes. You should be ashamed of yourself.” The caption is in response to a storm chaser saying the day was a bust, calling the storms “trash.”

Well, if by “trash” they mean there was no major damage or injuries reported, then I’ll take trashy storms every time there’s a threat of severe weather.

Tyler, Texas Tornado April 20, 2023

