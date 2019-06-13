Traces of Weed Killer Ingredient Found in Cereal and Other Products

Looks like it’s time to purge the pantry of a few things.

According to KLFY-TV , tests conducted by the Environmental Work Group found that a total of twenty-one oat-based cereal and snack products made by General Mills contained traces of glyphosate, an active ingredient in the weed killer Roundup. The EWG said the levels are above what they would consider safe for children.

The products contaminated include six varieties of Cheerios and fourteen varieties of Nature Valley products, such as their granola bars.

Glyphosate has been in the news quite a bit here lately. Most recently, a lawsuit awarded $2 billion in punitive damages to a couple in California after they claimed exposure to Roundup led to their cancer diagnoses.

In a statement, General Mills said safety is their main priority and they’re working to minimize the amount of pesticides it uses on their products’ ingredients.