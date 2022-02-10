Get our free mobile app

While much of the United States is getting rid of mask mandates and citizens in Texas and throughout the United States have had enough of wearing masks, one Texas County actually has a higher rate of mask wearers than anywhere else in the state and throughout the entire nation.

An ongoing social media survey put out by Carnegie Mellon University's Delphi Group surveys social media users on Facebook about their mask habits. This particular survey was done during the height of the omicron coronavirus pandemic.

According to KXAN, people in Travis County masked up in January according to the research that was done. 80% of people in Travis County for the data collected on January 20th, reported wearing masks.

How does that compare to Texas and the rest of the nation? According to the same survey, 65% of people in Texas overall reported wearing masks and 70% overall in the United States reported wearing masks. In other words, people in Austin and in Travis County wore masks at a higher rate than anywhere else in the nation. And according to KXAN, the mask wearing in Travis County has actually dipped.

The number of people who reported wearing a mask has dipped slightly as case numbers start to decline, but Travis County continues to see mask wearing at higher rates than other parts of the state and country, according to the survey data. “The increase in masking that’s occurred since the beginning of the omicron surge has correlated with the decline in cases that we’ve been seeing,” Dr. Desmar Walkes, the Austin-Travis County health authority, said.

I don't think Lubbock was anywhere close to 80%. Lubbock may be below 40% now that I think about it.

