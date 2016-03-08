You will probably never see a more obvious reason why you shouldn't drink and drive.

Police in Roselle, Ill. recently pulled over a woman for drunk driving after they spotted her cruising around with a tree in the grill .

It's amazing she could even still drive and that the car was actually running. Between her being liquored up and the fact her view of the road was obscured by a tree, it's remarkable no one was hurt.

The motorist was identified as 54-year-old Maryann Christy, who told cops she hit the tree, but couldn't remember where, which really ought to give you an indication of how drunk she was. That and, you know, she was driving around with a 15-foot tree spliced into her hood.

As you probably figured out by now, Christy failed her field sobriety test and was arrested.

The police department also posted photos to urge motorists not to get behind the wheel when drunk.