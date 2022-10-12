Full List of Wichita Falls Trunk or Treat Events for 2022
I am a big believer in Halloween happens on Halloween. So you go trick or treating on October 31st, NO EXCEPTIONS. However, a trunk or treat before hand a few days later. I am cool with.
Before we get into it, if I miss someone I apologize. Below is everyone I could find in doing some research this morning. Hopefully you get the kiddos in their costume and take advantage of the free candy. I'm a grown adult and I am always up for some free candy.
Fade and Shave Palace (3110 Seymour Highway)
October 28th from 6pm-9pm
River Bend Nature Center (2200 3rd Street)
October 13th from 4pm-6pm (Technically a craft and treat)
Broad Street Billiards (1300 14th Street)
October 29th from 5pm-7pm
Ruebens House of Classics (417 Indiana Avenue)
October 22nd at 6:30pm
MSU Trunk or Treat (3410 Taft Boulevard)
October 27th from 6pm - 8pm
Falls Fest Trunk or Treat (All Hands Cultural Community Center 302 Tulsa Street)
October 29th from 11am - 2pm.
Wichita Falls FFA Trunk or Treat (500 E Hatton Road)
October 27th from 5:30pm to 8:30pm
The Yard Trunk or Treat (703 Ohio Avenue)
October 15th from 6pm to 8pm.
Trunk or Treat Patterson Honda (319 Central East Freeway)
October 29th from 1pm-4pm
Trunk or Treat at Ambreen Plaza (2526 Missile Road)
October 22nd from 6pm-8:30pm
Holy-Ween Trunk or Treat (2201 Maurine Street)
October 31st from 5pm-8pm
In The Mix Trunk or Treat (2444 Sierra Drive)
October 22nd from 5pm-9pm
CASA Trunk or Treat (808 Austin Street)
October 28th from 6pm-8pm
Wichita Falls Farmer's Market Halloween (807 Austin Street)
October 22nd and 29th from 9am-1pm.