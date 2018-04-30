Twenty Dollar Tickets For a TON of Concerts Coming to North Texas

It's concert week and that means $20 tickets. This is only for the next few days. So check out the list and see if there is something you want to go to on the cheap.

Sometimes concert tickets can set you back a pretty penny. Right now thru midnight on May 8, you score $20 tickets to a lot of concerts through Live Nation. These are first come, first serve. So if you see something you want to go to, you better buy it up now.

I decided to stick with the Dallas/Fort Worth area. If you would like to see other cities you can search by venue. Get that info and buy your tickets through Live Nation. These are in order by date, so scroll through and see what you like.

Twenty Dollar Ticket Concerts for 2018 Dallas/Fort Worth Area

5/3 Juanes

5/4 Sum 41

5/10 Primus & Mastodon

5/11 Lynyrd Skynyrd and Bad Company

5/21 Tom Jones

5/22 Tash Sultana

5/24 Jake Paul

5/25 Luis Miguel

5/25 Steely Dan & The Doobie Brothers

5/26 BFD 2018 feat. A Perfect Circle, Stone Temple Pilots, Theory of a Deadman & more

5/26 Exodus Music and Arts Festival feat. Kirk Franklin, Erica Campbell, Marvin Sapp & more

5/31 David Blaine

6/2 Poison with Cheap Trick

6/5 The Illusionists

6/6 Shania Twain

6/8 Ray LaMontagne with Neko Case

6/10 Bo & Jim Bash VII: Styx & Joan Jett and the Blackhearts

6/16 Enanitos Verdes & Hombres G

6/20 Kesha & Macklemore

6/27 Weezer and Pixies with The Wombats

6/29 Chicago & REO Speedwagon

6/30 Willie Nelson, Sturgill Simpson, Ryan Bingham, The Head and The Heart & more

7/1 Chris Brown with H.E.R., 6lack and Rich the Kid

7/5 Camp Nowhere feat. Louis the Child, TroyBoi, Big Wild & more

7/6 Vans Warped Tour feat. Simple Plan, The Used, State Champs, Motionless in White & more

7/11 Thirty Seconds To Mars with Walk The Moon, K.Flay and Welshly Arms

7/14 Ludovico Einaudi

7/14 Paramore with Foster The People and Jay Som

7/20 Niall Horan with Maren Morris

7/21 Foreigner with Whitesnake and Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening

7/24 Counting Crows with LIVE including Ed Kowalczyk

7/24 Daryl Hall & John Oates and Train

7/25 Jeff Beck and Paul Rodgers with Ann Wilson of Heart

7/26 Pentatonix

7/27 O.A.R. with Matt Nathanson and The New Respects

7/28 Bill Burr

7/28 Jason Aldean with Luke Combs, Lauren Alaina and Dee Jay Silver

7/29 Logic with NF and Kyle

8/3 Erasure with Reed & Caroline

8/4 Five Finger Death Punch & Breaking Benjamin

8/4 Coheed and Cambria & Taking Back Sunday with The Story So Far

8/8 Gladys Knight & The O'Jays

8/10 Dispatch with Nahko and Medicine for the People

8/10 G-Eazy with Lil Uzi Vert, Ty Dolla $ign, and P-Lo

8/11 Alison Wonderland

8/11 Miranda Lambert & Little Big Town with The Steel Woods and Tenille Townes

8/12 Shinedown & Godsmack

8/16 Marilyn Manson & Rob Zombie

8/23 Charlie Puth with Hailee Steinfeld

8/24 The Russ Martin Show presents "Loudwire's Gen-X Summer" with Buckcherry, P.O.D., Lit & more

8/24 Evanescence & Lindsey Stirling

8/25 Rascal Flatts with Dan + Shay and Trent Harmon

9/1 Avenged Sevenfold with Prophets of Rage and Three Days Grace

9/13 Rise Against with AFI and Anti-Flag

9/16 Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience

9/22 Dierks Bentley with Brothers Osborne and LANCO

9/23 The Australian Pink Floyd Show- Time 2018

9/26 Ozzy Osbourne with Stone Sour

9/27 5 Seconds of Summer

9/28 NEEDTOBREATHE with Johnnyswim and The Rocketboys

9/30 Ms. Lauryn Hill - The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 20th Anniversary Tour

10/16 Alice Cooper

10/24 Josh Groban with Idina Menzel

10/26 Kevin Hart

These are just the big names. They have a lot more. Notice this is not just bands. Standup comedians, Game of Thrones concert experience and other events are included. Search by venue or artist on Live Nation . They have to have something for you and you can't beat twenty bucks.