Two of the Best Barbecue Cities in the U.S. are Right Here in Texas

Everyone knows we love our barbecue here in Texas. In fact, I would say it’s one of the foods most closely related to the Lone Star State.

And boy do we take pride in our barbecue here.

If you ever want to stir lively debate between Texans, just proclaim which barbecue joint you believe makes the best in Texas. You’ll be amazed at just how wildly opinions differ – which is a testament to just how many good barbecue places we have here.

As a big fan of barbecue myself, I was intrigued when I came across LawnStarter’s ranking of the best barbecue cities in America in 2022. And I wasn’t surprised when I saw that a couple of Texas cities ranked high on the list.

Austin ranked highest among Texas cities, coming in at Number 8 on the list. Austin has a great reputation when it comes to barbecue. I always make it a point to hit a barbecue joint when I’m in the area.

Top 5 Austin Barbecue Joints in 2022 According to Yelp

1. Terry Black's Barbecue

2. Franklin Barbecue

3. la Barbecue

4. The Original Black's Barbecue

5. The Salt Lick Barbecue

Houston is ranked close behind, landing at Number 10 on the list. Admittedly, I’ve only been to Houston a couple of times in my life. But you can bet I’ll be trying some barbecue the next time I’m in the area.

Top 5 Houston Barbecue Joints in 2022 According to Yelp

1. The Pit Room

2. Pinkerton's Barbecue

3. Killen's Barbecue

4. Ray's Real Pit BBQ Shack

5. Truth BBQ

How about you? What are some of your favorite barbecue places? Let us know in the comments section below or on our Facebook page.

