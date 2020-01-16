Two People Only Seconds Away From Being Crushed By Building In DC

According to the Washington Post, the video was originally posted on Andy Feliciotti's Facebook page and was picked up by news outlets nationwide. Feliciotti lives across the street and the footage is from his security camera.

In the video you can watch the two people pass by the building only a few seconds before it begins to collapse without warning. As they scurry on across the street a fire truck pulls up to the scene. The fire crew had been out on another call and just happened to be passing by this location on their way back to their station.

D.C. fire officials say that one person was treated for minor injuries from the debris, but no one was seriously hurt and it appears the building was vacant at the time of the collapse.

There were already safety fences around the building because it was in the process of being renovated into an apartment building.