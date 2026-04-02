The last few months have been unseasonably warm here in Wichita Falls. But has it been record-breaking heat?

I’m not typically one to complain about warmer-than-average temperatures during the coldest months of the year, as I’ve never been fond of cold weather. Sure, my allergies tend to be worse during those times, but that’s what they make medication for. Sometimes you have to take the good with the bad.

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So, I’ve loved these warmer temperatures we’ve experienced lately. And if someone were to approach me on the street and ask me if I thought the last couple of months have seen record-breaking high temperatures, my response would be that they have been the warmest I can remember, so yes. And I would be correct.

Earlier today, the National Weather Service (NWS) in Norman posted an infographic showing that March was the hottest on record in North Texas and Southern Oklahoma. And of course, true to form, Wichita Falls was the hottest spot in our neck of the woods with average temperatures of 64.1°.

All I can think is that it is pretty much guaranteed that we will have a hotter-than-average summer. And to quote the great Troy Aikman, Wichita Falls is the hottest place on Earth. So, brace yourself for one miserably hot summer.

LOOK: The most extreme temperatures in the history of every state Stacker consulted 2021 data from the NOAA's State Climate Extremes Committee (SCEC) to illustrate the hottest and coldest temperatures ever recorded in each state. Each slide also reveals the all-time highest 24-hour precipitation record and all-time highest 24-hour snowfall.

Keep reading to find out individual state records in alphabetical order. Gallery Credit: Anuradha Varanasi

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