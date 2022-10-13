Two Texas Cities Ranked Best in the Country for Remote Work

Everyone joked about the “new normal” and how they didn’t really want that to be the case in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While many things returned to the way they were prior to the pandemic over the course of the last year, some things are here to stay. One of those things is remote work.

Remote work has many benefits for both the worker and the employer. For the worker, you save time and money by not burning gas on a daily commute, among other things. It also saves the employer money by not having to provide an office.

Get our free mobile app

I could go on and on about the benefits of remote work, but the subject has been covered so much since people started “sheltering in place” in March of 2020, I’ll assume you’re well aware of both the benefits and the drawbacks of working remotely.

For my money, the best part of working remotely is the flexibility of schedule and increased productivity that comes with having fewer distractions. Don’t get me wrong, I love being around my coworkers, which is why I like having a hybrid work arrangement. I typically handle my most challenging tasks from home before I go into the station to do my show in the afternoon.

But one of the many great things about working fully remote is that you can live wherever the hell you want.

So, if that’s you, you might want to consider relocating to Plano or Frisco, as they were determined to be the two best cities for remote work in the U.S. in a recent study by LawnStarter. Austin also did well in the study, coming in at 7th on the list.

2023’s Top 10 Cities for Remote Work

Plano, TX Frisco, TX Tampa, FL Atlanta, GA Seattle, WA Durham, NC Austin, TX Kansas City, MO Jacksonville, FL Charlotte, NC

Take a Look Inside the Luxurious 'Dallas Future House' Have a few million lying around for a new home or just love to see how the rich live? Check out what I like to call the "Dallas Future House."

Check Out Terry Bradshaw's Oklahoma Ranch Terry Bradshaw's Oklahoma ranch is back on the market. Check out some photos from what the 744 acre property has to offer here.