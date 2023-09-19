Two Texas Cities Ranked Among the Safest from Natural Disasters

I have to admit to being a little surprised by this report.

Researchers at Gutter Gnome did some digging to determine which U.S. cities are the safest from natural disasters. Personally, I figured no Texas cities would be ranked anywhere near the safest due to the wild weather we experience here in the Lone Star State.

And boy was I wrong.

Of course, this is coming from someone who lives in Wichita Falls. While I didn’t grow up here, I grew up about an hour west of here in Vernon.

So, as someone who can vividly remember one of the deadliest tornado outbreaks in U.S. history (I was 6 years old on Terrible Tuesday), my perspective is most definitely influenced by an event that haunts me to this day.

Anyway, it turns out that not everyone in the Lone Star State has to dodge tornadoes as often as those of us in North Texas. The study found that Midland and Tyler were among the 10 safest cities from natural disasters in 2023.

Specifically, Midland is ranked the 4th safest, while Tyler was determined to be the 8th safest city from natural disasters. So, if you happen to live in either of those cities and aren’t too thrilled about it, at least you can take some solace in knowing that your hometown is safer than most regarding natural disasters.

2023’s 10 Safest Cities from Natural Disasters

Richmond, VA, Lynchburg, VA Roanoke, VA Midland, TX Duluth, MN Rochester, MN Pittsburgh, PA Tyler, TX Bloomington, IN Boise, ID

