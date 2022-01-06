Two Winning Tickets Sold for $632 Million Powerball Jackpot

Before Wednesday night (January 5th), the multi-state Powerball lottery hadn't had a winner since last October. That changed last night as two winning tickets were sold as the Powerball jackpot hit $632.6 million.

According to Powerball officials the winning tickets were sold in California and Wisconsin. They matched the following numbers: 6-14-25-33-46, with a Powerball number of 17.

The $632.6 million jackpot is the seventh largest in Powerball history, and each winner is slated to receive either a lump-sum of $225.1 million or an annuitized $316.3 million. Both amounts are pre-tax.

In addition to the two main jackpot winners, more than 3 million tickets won some sort of prize in Wednesday night's drawing. The secondary prizes ranged from $2 to $4 million.

Two $2 million prize tickets were sold in Florida and Georgia, and 12 $1 million prize tickets were sold in nine different states, including Texas, Arizona, California and New York.

Powerball can be played three times a week in Texas, New Mexico and Oklahoma:

Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. More than half of all proceeds from the sale of a Powerball ticket remain in the jurisdiction where the ticket was sold. Powerball drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee. The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million. To date, Powerball holds the world record for largest jackpot set in 2016. The record $1.586 billion jackpot was shared by winners in California, Florida and Tennessee.

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots, as of January 5th, 2022

1. $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN

2. $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI

3. $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA

4. $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 – MD

5. $699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021 – CA

6. $687.8 Million – Oct. 27, 2018 – IA, NY

7. $632.6 Million – Jan. 5, 2022 – CA, WI

8. $590.5 Million – May 18, 2013 – FL

9. $587.5 Million – Nov. 28, 2012 – AZ, MO

10. $564.1 Million – Feb. 11, 2015 – NC, PR, TX

