Who is Buying the Most Mega Millions Tickets in Texas?

So that Mega Millions jackpot is pretty big on Friday. How much money do Texans spend on it? Here are the top ten places where people are going for tickets.

Sadly, the most recent findings I can see are for 2021. Since 2022, literally just ended, I imagine a more updated list will be coming at some point this year. You can check out a full breakdown for every lottery game in Texas if you're interested.

1. Winner's Corner in Austin, Texas $21,193,793

attachment-Screenshot 2023-01-04 121956 loading...

Surprising to me that a gas station is not the number one stop in Texas, but it's actually this little game shop that ALSO has lottery. They sell more mega millions tickets in Texas than everyone else in the top ten combined.

2. Luck Zone Round Rock $5,680,813

attachment-Screenshot 2023-01-04 122442 loading...

This is more of what I was expecting. Convenience store type place. If you want to get lucky at the lottery, go to the Luck Zone.

3. ALTX Management? Waco $1,805,485

attachment-Screenshot 2023-01-04 123408 loading...

The only thing I can find in this area is an HEB. I can't find anything labeled ALTX Management anywhere in Waco...maybe it shut down this year?

4. JaJa Accessories Round Rock $746,000

Mega Millions Jackpot Becomes Largest Prize In U.S. History at $1.6 Billion Getty Images loading...

I can't find this place on Google maps, so here is some random Mega Millions ballots.

attachment-Screenshot 2023-01-04 124649 loading...

Rudy's looks like a very nice spot to get some lotto tickets. You even have the ripoff Las Vegas sign welcoming you in.

6. Town and Country McCallen $499,158

attachment-Screenshot 2023-01-04 125132 loading...

Looks like you can have the luck of the Irish at this place. Also this white truck can't park for s***!

7. HEB in San Antonio $269,757

attachment-Screenshot 2023-01-04 125346 loading...

So now we actually have an HEB on the list. Specifically this is one in San Antonio at 20935 US-281.

8. Exxon Food Store Brownsville $233,266

attachment-Screenshot 2023-01-04 125621 loading...

Do they not call Exxon convenience stores Tiger Marts anymore? Have I been living under a rock? This location in Brownsville is at 4990 Frontage Rd.

9. Pittman's Qwik Mart Corpus Christi $207,254

attachment-Screenshot 2023-01-04 131141 loading...

It may not be the Kwik E Mart from The Simpsons, but Pittman's is your friendly neighborhood food store'. Spiderman would definitely like this place.

10. HEB Schertz $202,963

attachment-Screenshot 2023-01-04 131436 loading...

This is the first Texas city I don't recognize. Apparently Schertz is just east of San Antonio. Best of luck to you if you decide to play the Mega Millions this week. The odds are 1 in 302,575,350 in winning. As the great Han Solo once said...



