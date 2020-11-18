Tx Blood Institute Holding Golden Ticket Giveaway Blood Drive

Now, more than ever, there is a growing need for blood donations. The unexpected circumstances that have impacted all of our lives this year have also impacted blood supplies around North Texas and across the nation.

To encourage more donors do give blood, the Texas Blood Institute is holding a Chocolate Factory Sweet Blood Donor Giveaway.

Here's how it works. You make an appointment to donate blood at Texas Blood Institute on November 24th or 25th and when you do they'll hook you up with some sweet swag. Every donor gets a Field's pie, a limited edition long-sleeved T-Shirt, and a candy bar. That candy bar could be your golden ticket to another very sweet prize. One of the candy bars actually contains a Golden Ticket for a $250 Visa gift card.

Giving blood is easy, safe, and you could be saving someone's life. You can make your appointment online, or call the Texas Blood Institute at 877-340-8777.

All donations will be taken at the Texas Blood Institute at 3709 Gregory Street in Wichita Falls.

The Texas Blood Institute is the sole blood and platelet collection organization and supplier in North Texas and provides blood to eight different hospitals in Wichita, Clay, Baylor, Hardeman, and Wilbarger counties.

The blood donated in our area goes to Kell West Regional Hospital and United Regional in Wichita Falls, Electra Memorial Hospital, Clay County Memorial Hospital in Henrietta, Chillicothe Hospital, Wilbarger General Hospital in Vernon, Hardeman County Memorial Hospital in Quanah, and Seymour Hospital.

In this season of giving, take a little time to give thanks for what you have and give a little blood for those who need it. Who knows? You could walk off with the Golden Ticket and a $250 Visa gift card from Texas Blood Institute.