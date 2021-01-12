Tying Your Shoes In One Second. Can You Do It?

Remember learning to tie your shoes? It was a major life event. Well, get set to learn it all over again because there's a video making the rounds of a guy tying his shoe in less than one second. I did some looking and it seems there have been videos on this method making the rounds for several years so I thought I'd give it a try.

Here's a guy with more than eight million views of his fingers tying a sneaker's shoelace in less than one second.

I tried. I couldn't get it to work. I watched and re-watched the video. I stopped it and played the tricky bits over and over. I still couldn't get it to work.

So I thought maybe there's another video that will be easier to understand.

I found this one from 2016. It has nearly three million views.

I almost got it. My lace was tied, but it was uuuuuuglyyyy. Mom would never have approved.

Another search turned this up. It's got less than a million views, but if a child can do it surely I can too.

She makes it look so easy. I still look like an idiot.

Try as I might, I just can't get the hang of it and people are beginning to gather outside the studio wondering what the heck is going on in here.

Maybe you'll have more success. I think I'll just continue tying my shoes the way I learned to when I was a child.