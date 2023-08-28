These are the Types of Vehicles Texans Drive According to AI

Maybe artificial intelligence isn’t so intelligent after all.

I have to admit to not being the biggest fan of AI. Maybe I’ve seen one too many Terminator movies, but it actually kind of scares me.

Aside from my (possibly irrational) fear of artificial intelligence creating other forms of artificial intelligence that will ultimately spell the end of mankind, I’m mostly concerned that it will cause way too many people to be out of a job at some point.

And I’m not the only person who is concerned about AI disrupting the workforce.

Business Insider wrote a piece detailing which jobs ChapGPT may be coming for in the future and it is depressing. For instance, in 2013, a study conducted by the University of Oxford estimated that 47% of US jobs could be eliminated by AI over the next 20 years.

However, a recent study by Goldman Sachs found that AI could impact 300 million full-time jobs worldwide. Wow.

But this piece isn’t all doom and gloom. Oh no. Because AI, while useful, can also be pretty dumb.

For instance, AI thinks the folks out west in Lubbock drive around in old run-down cars adorned with tumbleweeds. Chatbots also think people in Beaumont get around in these odd-looking swamp boat thingamajigs. And it even believes everyone in Corpus Christi drives porta-potty trucks.

I’m thinking our jobs are safe…for now, anyway.

