U.S. Quidditch Cup Coming to Texas in 2018

Round Rock, TX has been officially announced as the location for the 2018 U.S. Quidditch Cup, beating out Lubbock and Wichita Falls for the honor.

Round Rock was confirmed as the location of the 11th US Quidditch Cup last week, hosting regional and national championships for the sport inspired by the Harry Potter franchise. From the press release by the director of the Round Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau,

We are honored to host the players, families and fans in Round Rock for the U.S. Quidditch Cup in April 2018. How exciting that the year of the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter, the Sports Capital of Texas gets to announce that the magical, competitive Quidditch national championships will be held here!

According to the U.S. Quidditch league, Texas is home to more teams in USQ than any other state in the country, including three-time champions Texas Quidditch and last year's champions, Texas Calvary.

As reported by the Statesman, Round Rock beat out Wichita Falls and Lubbock for the hosting duties. The criteria for deciding on the location was the size and quality of the facilities offered by the city, and the amount of financial and community support, with Round Rock winning due to the size of the facilities.

The 11th U.S. Quidditch Cup will take place April 14th & 15th at the Round Rock Multipurpose Complex.