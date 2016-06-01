UPDATE 3:15 p.m. EST: According to Los Angeles Police Chief Charlie Beck, the double shooting that occurred earlier was a murder-suicide, meaning there is no longer an active-shooter situation. The LAPD has released an official statement on the matter here .

Original story begins here:

A gunman shot and killed two people on the UCLA campus in Los Angeles at about 10 a.m. Wednesday (local time), according to university officials. Police, FBI and other law-enforcement agencies are on the scene trying to locate the shooter, who remains at large. The campus is on lockdown.

The names of the two victims have not been released. The LAPD has urged everyone to avoid the area around the engineering building No. 4 in particular, but also the UCLA campus as a whole.

This is the final week of the semester at UCLA, which has more than 40,000 students enrolled.

This post will be updated as further information comes in.