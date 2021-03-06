Friday night (March 5th), our partners at KAMC News first reported that The United Family of stores has revised a changing of their masks policy.

Customers, vendors and employees at all United Supermarkets, Market Street, United Express and Amigos locations will be required to continue to wear masks indefinitely.

Earlier this week, while Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced an end to the statewide mask mandate effective on March 10th, many businesses across the state said they would continue their own individual policies. This will include The United Family.

United officials say they will use CDC guidance in terms of potentially revising their policy later this year.

Here is United's official statement:

The health and safety of everyone who walks through our doors is most important. Since the beginning of the pandemic, our United Supermarkets, Market Street and Amigos stores have consistently followed the CDC’s guidance on masks for team members, vendors and guests. While we know that mask requirements have been controversial and polarizing across some of our operating areas, we also know that masks in combination with social distancing and proper cleaning and sanitization can work to prevent the spread of the virus. Although the Texas mandate will be lifted effective March 10, 2021, our front line team members have not had full access to the vaccine. Subsequently, our stores and facilities in Texas will continue to require masks for team members, vendors and guests, regardless of the mask mandate being lifted. We will continue to look to the CDC’s recommendations to determine our safety practices and look forward to the vaccine being readily available, not only to our frontline teams, but to the general population in the coming months.