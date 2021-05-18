Get our free mobile app

United Supermarkets continues to help get people vaccinated across Lubbock and the State of Texas, and now they are doing something that is actually pretty rare among vaccination clinics. Guests will be able to choose the vaccine they want.

United Supermarkets announced late Monday that they are enhancing their COVID-19 vaccine online appointment scheduler. Guests at United Supermarkets, Market Street, and Amigos locations will be able to choose their preferred vaccine type from Moderna, Pfizer, and the one shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

According to a press release, United Supermarket locations are still accepting walk-in appointments as well.

While walk-in appointments remain available across all locations, the appointment scheduler will allow guests to choose what works best for them and their family’s needs. Guests can still call their local pharmacy to book an appointment over the phone or locate a particular type of vaccine in their area. All store pharmacy locations should have a selection of all three vaccines — Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson. For additional questions, guests should contact the Pharmacy Help Desk at 866-277-2843. The link for scheduling an appointment is located below: · https://unitedfamilysched.reportsonline.com/ufsched/program/Immunizations/Patient/Advisory

Late last week the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that those who are fully vaccinated can remove masks indoors and outdoors in most circumstances.

While millions of Americans have received the COVID-19 vaccine, the number of people getting vaccinated on a daily basis has been dropping steadily. Many states and businesses have been introducing incentives to get those who are hesitant about the vaccine to clinics to get the shot.