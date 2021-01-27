United Way’s Change For Change Virtual Event Next Thursday

Have you heard of the Change for Change virtual event? It's something new from the North Texas Area United Way and lets you enjoy a home delivered meal, listen some great music, hear some great speakers, mix (virtually) with other attendees, and support several local organizations all at the same time.

Here's how it works. You purchase your Change for Change ticket online thru Eventbrite, then in 2 to 5 days you'll get your official Bitesquad gift card in the mail, with it you can place your meal order for the day of the event. You can either pick up your meal or have it delivered. After you've bought your ticket you'll get a link to a special online presentation Thursday, February 4th, at 7:00 p.m.

The Lunchpool hosted event will feature the band Throttlebody and Wichita Falls native, Jaret Reddick. You may remember him from Bowling For Soup.

You'll also hear some truly inspiring stories from some of the Change for Change partners. During the presentation you can comment and interact virtually with the other attendees.

While you're having all of this fun and enjoying your food you'll also be supporting 15 great organizations around Wichita Falls.

-Boys and Girls Clubs of Wichita Falls

-Child Care Partners

-Communities in Schools

-Helen Farabee Centers

-Iowa Park Recreational Activity Center

-Southside Youth Senter

-YMCA

-Catholic Charities

-Wichita Adult Literacy Council

-Senior Citizens Activity Center of Burkburnett

-The Kitchen

-Big Brothers, Big Sisters

-Habitat for Humanity

-Teen Court of Wichita County

-Zavala Hispanic Cultural Initiative

The Change for Change virtual event is next Thursday so you don't have any time to waste! All tickets are General Admission and singles are $25, couples $40.

Change for Change is presented by the North Texas Area United Way.