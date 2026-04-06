There’s a chance that April 2026 may be historically active for severe thunderstorms and tornadoes here in North Texas. Which, of course, is alarming considering the fact that the threat of severe weather is always high this month.

Storm Chaser Warning Sparks Attention (But Not Panic)

Now, if you’re new to Wichita Falls and the surrounding area, you may be inclined to freak out about what storm chaser, aka “extreme meteorologist” Reed Timmer, posted earlier today on social media. Let me be the first to tell you that there is no need to panic. I’m putting this out there simply to inform folks that they need to be aware.

Local Meteorologists Should Be Your Go-To Source

First and foremost, pay close attention to the forecasts provided by our local meteorologists. They are your best friends this time of year. For me and my household, as soon as the sky starts to look scary, we immediately turn to one of our local media outlets for updates. They will typically be live on the air with wall-to-wall coverage the moment severe thunderstorms move into the viewing area.

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Have a Severe Weather Plan Before Storms Hit

It’s also important to have a plan in place before storms roll into the area. As most folks know, Wichita Falls is very prone to severe thunderstorms, so it’s not our first rodeo when a tornado touches down in this neck of the woods. And the City of Wichita Falls website is an excellent resource for putting together a plan for before and after a tornado strikes.

Only time will tell if April 2026 will be historically active for severe weather. Your best bet for the time being is to hope for the best and prepare for the worst. Y’all stay safe out there.

KEEP READING: What to do after a tornado strikes