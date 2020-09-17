University Kiwanis Park Competing for $25,000 Prize – How To Vote

The University Kiwanis Park just off Southwest Parkway is in a contest to win a $25,000 prize toward a major upgrade to the park.

According to the University Kiwanis Club and Terry Points from the Wichita Falls Parks Department, this park is used by about 40,000 people each year and is the second most used park in Wichita Falls.

The new addition will be geared specifically for 2 to 5 year old children with equipment and activities just for them.

University Kiwanis Club of WF via Facebook

The new equipment will include a Hedra Scout central play structure plus a four-bay swing set, an Omni Spin, toggle riders, cozy dome, and a ZipKruz.

The Kiwanis park is already home to four ball fields regularly used by the YMCA, two bathrooms, a large covered pavilion with 12 tables, and four picnic shelters. The park also has an existing 5 to 12 year old playground, kite flying areas, and is the home to the Wichita Falls Prairie Dog town.

The new 2 to 5 year old playground will be next to the 5 to 12 year old playground so parents can monitor children in both play areas.

The University Kiwanis Club is working with the Wichita Falls Parks Department on this project and has already raised more than $100,000 of the $210,000 needed for the project. They are also entered in the Kiwanis competition for a $25,000 prize and you can help them there by simply voting for this project on the Kiwanis Legacy of Play website.

At the top of the page there's a Vote Now option, clicking on that lets you fill in your email address. Once you give them a valid address they'll send you a code which can be pasted into the voting page and you're done.

You can vote once per day per email address.

When completed this will be the only playground area specifically for 2 to 5 year old children in Wichita Falls.