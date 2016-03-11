Urban Dictionary Nails Definition of Wichita Falls

When has Urban Dictionary ever had anything nice to say? Never! So prepare yourself for whatever may lie ahead.

Okay, so the Urban Dictionary definitions of Wichita Falls may not be overly harsh, but it's still fun to check out. We think the last one pretty much hit the nail on the head with their definition.

Wichita Falls as Defined by Urban Dictionary

First a few not-so-positive definitions:

"A town in Texas where there is not a single thing to do. The only place in the world where you can go to the mall and count on 1 hand, the number of attractive women you see in 2 hours. This party sucks, there are less girls than Wichita Falls! "

"Little Town only one mall and why people live there beats me!!! I live in Wichita Falls, Tx."

"A place in Texas, close to Oklahoma, rather overrun with airmen in training Sheppard AFB, shabby tattoo parlors and chain restaurants. Famed for the Hotter N Hell 100 and the man made brown water "falls", that's about all we have. Kindest people, most of them relatively unattractive, feels like home no matter where you're from. While you're stationed in Wichita Falls, be sure to ride the HNH. "

And here's the one that nails it:

"The City of Wichita Falls is conveniently located in the North East corner of the Panhandle/Plains area of North Texas. Wichita Falls is an economically dynamic city that is home to a variety of commerce and industry that have worldwide interests. The City has several "halls of knowledge", a strong global presence through Sheppard Air Force Base, a well educated, hard-working workforce and a community spirit centered around family & friends. People here are warm and friendly and "beautiful" in many ways. Contrary to previous opinion... there is quite a bit of entertainment and things do & to see that this thriving city offers. Offering a large artistic & cultural community; The Kemp Center for the Arts is amazing and is home to the Arts Council and an extremely talented Symphony Orchestra. There is a beautiful building and an outdoor Sculpture Garden, the NorthLight Gallery, the West End Studio, and downstairs they have local and regional artwork exhibits as well. The elegant Great Hall is the perfect setting for film, musical, dance and theatre performances. Dallas-Fort Worth area, & Oklahoma City are within a few hours drive where there are multiple levels of entertainment as well as many museums, restaurants, & theme parks available, as well as a huge night-life for all to enjoy. To sum it all up, the people, the city, and sights are worthy of a visit. Every place has many things to see and do if you are willing to get off of the couch and explore the area."

Bonus Word! 'Taco Burrito'

"Name of a now-defunct local fast-food chain based in Wichita Falls, Texas during the 1960s and 1970s. Firm went out of business in the 1980s after news reports circulated that its meat contained dog food by-products. Don't think I'll go to Taco Burrito today. Heard they use dog food in their meat. Makes me want to puke."

So what do you think of these definitions, and does anybody remember Taco Burrito? Let us know and be sure to add your own definitions in the comment section below!