Five Valentine’s Day Date Ideas Unique to Wichita Falls

Well, here we are, the big lovers’ holiday, Valentine’s Day , is just around the corner. What are you going to do this year? Flowers again? Usually appreciated, but a bit cliché. Chocolates? Tried and true, but again, nothing unusual.

Here are a few just off the beaten path ideas for Valentine dates that you can do right here in Wichita Falls . Since Valentine’s Day actually falls on a Wednesday, some of these ideas don’t fall on that exact date, but they’re close enough if you work it with just a little bit of imagination and fun.

1. Hit Up the Harlem Globetrotters Game

There are a couple of events going on this Friday evening. If your sweetheart is a sports fan they may appreciate the fun and tom-foolery of a Harlem Globetrotters game . They’ll be at Kay Yeager Coliseum February 9 and tickets start at just $17. Not sure if there’s a kiss-cam at Kay Yeager Coliseum, but hey, it could happen.

Getty Images

2. A Concert For a Cause

If your true love is more of a music fan, try the Heart For Hospice concert at the Forum . Steve Smith and Tim May will put on an incredible evening of stories and songs accompanying their voices with acoustic guitar and mandolin. Tickets are $25 and this event is also a fund raiser for Hospice of Wichita Falls , so there’s a little bit of a warm fuzzy aspect too. Just be sure to bring some extra cash to pick up a CD or two from the artists.

Credit: Cristian Gabriel Kerekes

3. Pizza and Beer at the New Half Pint Tap Room

You can pick your own day and time and treat your main squeeze to something tasty at the Half Pint Tap Room and Restoration Hall . They’ve only been open for a few months so this might be the perfect time to check out their pizza and beer selection. Here are some photos and a review from our first trip to Half Pint.

Half Pint Tap Room (Aaron Galloway/Townsquare Media)

4. Romantic Five-Course Dinner in Historic Downtown Wichita Falls

Speaking of new restaurants, if you’re in the mood for something a little more upscale you could visit Karat Bar & Bistro downtown. They’re in the old Zale’s Jewelry building and should be able to provide a perfect romantic evening. They’ve got a Valentine’s Day special with a five course dinner including two desserts! They also have champagne and an impressive international wine list.

Karat Bar & Bistro

5. Take in a Live Show

Maybe your one and only is a fan of live theatre. If so you can choose between Tarzan which is already running weekends at the Wichita Theatre , or Pippin which will open on Friday, February 16th, at Backdoor Theatre .

Wichita Theatre (Dave Diamond/Townsquare Media)

BONUS: If none of those ideas will make your heart throb’s heart throb, you could always make a couples trip to Adam and Eve . We’ll just leave those details to you.