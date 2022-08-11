Video Shows Just How Insane Driving in Dallas-Fort Worth Can Be

Want to watch a whole lot of stupidity in one video? Here you go.

Let me tell you, I love Dallas-Fort Worth, but boy do I hate driving down there. The heavy traffic is the worst part, but the bad drivers can be just as frustrating.

For the most part, people tend to drive fast in DFW, which doesn’t bother me in the least bit. But it’s the drivers that get right on your ass as if you were going thirty miles per hour under the speed limit even though you’re actually going ten miles per hour over the speed limit that really piss me off. No wonder there are so many road rage incidents there.

And I know I’m not the only person that absolutely loathes driving in the Metroplex.

That’s why a video shared on Twitter is getting a whole lot of attention. The dash cam video chronicles a sequence of events that show just how bad the drivers can be down there.

From running red lights to cars stopping in the middle of the intersection, you get a taste of just about every form of bad driving you can expect to encounter during your stay in DFW.

And the reactions to the video are priceless.

