Texas Dominates The List Of Most Festive U.S. Cities

When it comes to holiday cheer, Texas is full of it.

You don’t have to go far this time of year to find a house that is decked out to the max with Christmas decorations, a la Clark Griswold. And while there are plenty of folks who go all-out when decorating for Christmas, most people around here at least put a few lights up for the holiday.

While I’m more of a minimalist regarding Christmas decorations, I appreciate it when people go the extra mile. Like so many others, our family has a tradition of driving around Wichita Falls on Christmas Eve looking at Christmas lights.

There’s no doubt that the place I call home is full of Christmas cheer. But which cities are the most festive in the country?

Thanks to the researchers at Thumbtack, we know the answer.

Admittedly, I was a little surprised at the results. Don’t get me wrong, I’ve always known that Texas is filled with the Christmas spirit. But I underestimated just how into the holidays we are around here.

When all was said and done, the four biggest metropolitan areas in Texas were ranked in the Top 5.

Top 10 Most Festive Cities in the United States

Austin, Texas Dallas-Ft. Worth, Texas Houston, Texas Seattle, Washington San Antonio, Texas Atlanta, Georgia Phoenix, Arizona Tampa, Florida Denver, Colorado Orlando, Florida

It’s not like we Texans needed one more thing to brag about, but I’ll take it.

