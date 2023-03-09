Video Shows Knockout Punch in Austin, Texas
Don't punch people because they called the girl you like a naughty word.
The video below is a little graphic, I have to warn you: the language and the punch. I hope the gentleman who ate that knuckle sandwich is ok.
Ok reader, let's break down the video, then you can check out the best of the reply tweets.
She deserves an apology
The video opens with a gaggle of rascals gathered on 6th street in Austin, Texas. A large fella is pretty upset at two other guys because they allegedly called a girl he likes the B word.
Bing Bong
The big guy lays both of the other guys out with a couple of punches. The first guy hit his head really hard on the ground, which is why you should never hit people, folks. I sure hope he's ok.
I called my Dad!
Ok, so the rest of the video is pretty funny. First, someone claims that they've "called their Dad." Ok? Then, off camera, cops show up and the big guy just turns on the jets and runs away.
Busted
He doesn't get far, as the video closes with a shot of the cops walking him back to their car in cuffs.
Check out the video for yourself below and see if there's anything I missed. The best Twitter comments are below.