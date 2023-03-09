Don't punch people because they called the girl you like a naughty word.

The video below is a little graphic, I have to warn you: the language and the punch. I hope the gentleman who ate that knuckle sandwich is ok.

Get our free mobile app

Ok reader, let's break down the video, then you can check out the best of the reply tweets.

She deserves an apology

The video opens with a gaggle of rascals gathered on 6th street in Austin, Texas. A large fella is pretty upset at two other guys because they allegedly called a girl he likes the B word.

Twitter Twitter loading...

Bing Bong

The big guy lays both of the other guys out with a couple of punches. The first guy hit his head really hard on the ground, which is why you should never hit people, folks. I sure hope he's ok.

Twitter Twitter loading...

I called my Dad!

Ok, so the rest of the video is pretty funny. First, someone claims that they've "called their Dad." Ok? Then, off camera, cops show up and the big guy just turns on the jets and runs away.

Twitter Twitter loading...

Busted

He doesn't get far, as the video closes with a shot of the cops walking him back to their car in cuffs.

Twitter Twitter loading...

Check out the video for yourself below and see if there's anything I missed. The best Twitter comments are below.

Texoma's Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week March 3, 2023

Texoma's Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week February 10, 2023