Wait, What? Austin Ranked Among Best Cities to Drive In

I don’t know about you, but unless Austin is my destination, I avoid it at all costs whenever I’m traveling.

Not that I don’t love our state capitol. It’s a beautiful city filled with cool things to do. But the traffic is horrendous, particularly on I-35.

So, I was scratching my head a bit when I read the results of a study done by WalletHub that suggested Austin was among the Top 10 cities to drive in.

Get our free mobile app

The first thing that came to mind is that I would absolutely hate driving in any city that ranked lower on the list. Hell, the fact that we don’t have to deal with traffic congestion is one of the main reasons I hang my hat in Wichita Falls.

But not everyone has the luxury of living in the sticks and still being able to do what they love for a living (and yes, living in the sticks is a luxury in my mind – I’ve lived in major metropolitan areas as well as small towns and I prefer country life).

For those who do live in the big city, the daily commute is a major part of life. On average, drivers spend more than 310 hours on the road every year. That’s damn near two weeks a year. No. Thank. You.

The good news for the commuters in Austin is that it can be much worse, so keep that in mind next time you’re stuck behind the wheel, wondering why the hell you’ve only traveled 50 feet in 15 minutes.

Out of the 100 largest cities in the U.S., Austin was ranked the 10th best city to drive in. Corpus Christi was ranked best in Texas, coming in at Number 5 on the list. In fact, Plano, El Paso, Laredo, Arlington and San Antonio were all ranked in the Top 25.

While I’ve never been to El Paso, I’ve drove in every other Texas city in the Top 25 and wouldn’t say it was a particularly pleasant experience. So, I believe I’ll just stay put.

LOOK: See the iconic cars that debuted the year you were born