‘Walker, Texas Ranger’ Reboot Picked Up by the CW

Looks like Jared Padalecki will be staying on the CW after the current, and final, season of 'Supernatural'.

When news broke that Padalecki would be following up his 15 season run on 'Supernatural' by Executive Producing and starring in a reboot of 'Walker, Texas Ranger', the CW emerged as a top contender to pick up the new series. Deadline broke the news on Friday that the network had landed the development deal, and the reboot looks to be the replacement for 'Supernatural' in the 2020/2021 season.

According to Deadline, the synopsis of the new show is:

It centers on Cordell Walker (Padalecki), a widower and father of two with his own moral code, who returns home to Austin after being undercover for two years, only to discover there’s harder work to be done at home. He’ll attempt to reconnect with his children, navigate clashes with his conservative family, and find unexpected common ground with his new partner (one of the first women in Texas Rangers’ history), while growing increasingly suspicious about the circumstances surrounding his wife’s death.

Padalecki has reportedly been eager to work closer to his home in Texas, as 'Supernatural' had been based out of Canada.