Want a Lakeside View? The Largest Private Lake in Texas is on the Market

Open up the pocket book if you want a big piece of Texas property.

One of my favorite lines in 'Super Troopers' is when they're talking about owning a beach front property and they say, "You can't own the water, that's God's water." Good news, you can own the water and have the biggest private lake in the state of Texas. Just east of Waco, the Fairfield Ranch is up for sale.

"They say everything is bigger in Texas and that is definitely the case with this exceptional Fairfield Lake property," said Blake Hortenstine, Broker/Partner of Hortenstine Ranch Company. "A water asset of this magnitude is virtually impossible to find anywhere in the lower 48 states, and combined with the land development possibilities and amenities, is the only offering of its kind."

Get our free mobile app

The lake is said to be fifty feet deep at its deepest point. It is home to several fish such as catfish, bluegill and sunfish. It also has eight miles of highway grade asphalt to get around the property and three different boat ramps. Animals such as whitetail deer, armadillos, river otters, beavers, squirrels, foxes, bobcats, songbirds and bald eagles have been known to be seen on the property.

The asking price for Fairfield Lake is $110,550,000, or $22,000 per acre. Don't get me wrong, that is WAY outside of my budget, but I really thought this place would cost more. That honestly, doesn't sound so bad for everything you get with this place. A video the realtor put up shows everything this place has to offer.

LOOK: Here are the best lake towns to live in Many of the included towns jump out at the casual observer as popular summer-rental spots--the Ozarks' Branson, Missouri, or Arizona's Lake Havasu--it might surprise you to dive deeper into some quality-of-life offerings beyond the beach and vacation homes. You'll likely pick up some knowledge from a wide range of Americana: one of the last remaining 1950s-style drive-ins in the Midwest; a Florida town that started as a Civil War veteran retirement area; an island boasting some of the country's top public schools and wealth-earners right in the middle of a lake between Seattle and Bellevue; and even a California town containing much more than Johnny Cash's prison blues.