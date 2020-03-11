Oklahoma Officials Warning Not to Eat Too Much Fish Out of Certain Lakes in the State

Some folks already knew this, but some new lakes were recently added to the list.

Some confusion will always pop up with these stories that has people always wanting to panic. The water is fine to swim, tube, and do all your water activities in. However, the mercury can accumulate in the tissue of the fish and can be unsafe to consume high amounts of.

They recently added ten new lakes to the list where the fish tested positive for high levels of mercury. These include Bixhoma in Bixby, Okmulgee and Dripping Springs near Okmulgee, and Sahoma in Sapulpa, now on the list for fish consumption advisories. The full list for every lake is available on the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality website.