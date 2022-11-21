Was a Porn Star Honored During the Dallas Cowboys Game Yesterday?

Looks like the Minnesota Vikings took to big L's yesterday. Getting absolutely demolished on the field and falling for an internet troll.

So yesterday was the Salute to Service weekend in the NFL. You might have noticed your favorite teams on the sidelines were rocking a sort of camo colored sweatshirt or hat. Well the Minnesota Vikings wanted to honor military members that were in attendance yesterday and asked folks to use the #skolsalute.

^This is how it is supposed to go. Unfortunately someone working for the Minnesota Vikings is unaware of a popular meme involving porn star Johnny Sins.

So...what happened?

Well you see, the famous photo is from one of Johnny Sin's army porn videos. People have taken this photo and tried to get it on to different military collages throughout the years. You know what...folks have succeeded several times.

Twitter User kylerulz4h sent this to Vikings on Saturday when they asked for photos. I am sure this person had no idea they would end up on the freaking jumbotron on Sunday.

I won't lie, this isn't the best picture quality, so I thought it was possible this was a photo shopped picture.

Nope...that's another angle. This legit looks like it happened yesterday during the game. Hopefully no one loses their job over this. I don't think anybody should by the way. You got fooled and it happens to everyone running a social media page from time to time. I would love to see if the Vikings release a statement this morning on the situation, but I don't think they will. They have to much to deal with after losing 40-3.

