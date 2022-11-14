Watch: Dallas Road Rage Incident Results in a Shootout

Damn people – calm down.

I have very little patience when it comes to dumb drivers. There’s nothing more frustrating than someone driving like they’re the only person on the road. So quite often, I find myself cussing other drivers under my breath.

But that’s the key right there. As pissed as I may get at another driver, I’m not going to start yelling at them. It’s just not worth getting into a screaming match or physical altercation.

Or as we see in the below video – a freakin’ gunfight. Are you kidding me?

And this is coming from a gun owner, by the way. But when it comes to my guns, I view them like the fire extinguisher in my kitchen. I’m glad I’ve got them but pray that I never have to use them outside of target practice at the gun range.

But unfortunately, not everyone sees it that way. Someone cuts you off in traffic? Pull a gun on them. The light turns green and the driver in front of you isn’t paying attention, resulting in them sitting at the green light for 1.5 seconds before going through the intersection? That’s cause for a gunfight.

I’m not sure what led up to the gunfight between a couple of drivers in Dallas. But I am sure that it was 100% unnecessary.

