Cole Hauser plays one of the toughest characters on television in his role as Rip Wheeler on Yellowstone, but is he a tough guy in real life? The actor gave a humorous answer to that question during an interview to promote the show's upcoming new season.

Yellowstone's much-anticipated Season 5 is set to premiere on Paramount Network, and Taste of Country spoke with Hauser when he was in New York as part of a media junket to promote the show in early November. Hauser's character of Yellowstone Dutton Ranch foreman Rip Wheeler is notorious for settling whatever needs to be settled through direct, hands-on force, but Hauser laughed off a question about whether he shares that trait with his famous alter-ego.

In real life, Hauser is part of a multi-generational Hollywood entertainment dynasty, and he's been married to his wife, Cynthia Daniel — a former model and actor who played Elizabeth Wakefield on Sweet Valley High from 1994-1997 — since 2006. The couple have two sons, Ryland and Colt, and a daughter, Steely Rose.

When Taste of Country asked Hauser if he is a tough guy in real life, the actor gave a good-natured smile and rolled his eyes before replying, "Ah ... I don't know. You'd have to ask my wife and my kids."

Season 5 of Yellowstone will premiere on Nov. 13 and serve up an extra-long story arc consisting of 14 episodes. The season will air in two sections of 7 episodes apiece. Seasons 1-4 of the hit Paramount Network show are currently available to stream via Peacock.

