Wedding Guest Mistakenly Cuts Into Untouched Wedding Cake Thinking ‘They Forgot to Serve It’

A woman made a horrible fopa at a friend's wedding, she cut into an untouched wedding cake.

Wedding guest Hailey shared a clip that shows her walking up her friend's cake during the reception, where she even grabbed a knife. But it didn't stop there.

Hailey can be seen cutting into the cake – adorned with a bride and groom topper – and putting a slice on a plate while licking her fingers.

She simply captioned the TikTok with: "My apologies to the bride and groom." Watch it below:

According to the video, Hailey said she was unaware of her fopa at the time – explaining what was going through her mind when she cut the cake. She wrote in the video, saying: "Ignoring the brownie table and confidently cutting myself a slice of HER WEDDING CAKE thinking, ‘Uh-oh. They forgot to serve it to everyone.'"

The video quickly went viral amassing almost four million views and hundreds of comments since it was shared on Tuesday (August 16).

One comment came from the bride herself, who reassured viewers the pair were on good terms.

“As the bride whose cake this is – she is formally forgiven and has learned her lesson in wedding etiquette,” the woman wrote.

However, it still drew divisive comments from everyone. “Did you lose your mind? I hope you found it,” one user wrote.

“Why did this person just record you doing that instead of telling you not to?” one asked.

One more said: “Friends are way more valuable than cake. It would take me two seconds to forgive this.”

“Why is everyone so mad she obviously didn’t know,” another added.

Many facets of wedding etiquette has long been debated, however, it appears as though this incident has added yet another branch of the topic to be debated.