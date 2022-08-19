Dashcam Video Shows Frightening Moment Truck Rolls Over Texas Overpass

Here’s your reminder to slow down and proceed with caution while driving in the rain.

Dashcam footage shows the moment two semi-trucks hydroplaned and then collided on an overpass in Pasadena, Texas, causing one of the trucks to roll off of the overpass. The driver of the semi jumped out at the last minute and landed safely on the overpass.

Miraculously, no one was seriously injured, according to Click2Houston.

Fox 26 Houston reports fellow truck driver Prisco Saldivar’s dashcam captured the video. Saldivar detailed what he witnessed:

While I was driving, I noticed there was an 18-wheeler parked on the freeway. Then all of a sudden, I saw the other tractor trailer started spinning. It literally tilted up, and the driver flew out the window on the road…I even saw him get up and hold his back, he leaned back and started walking, it was incredible.

The driver was transported to the hospital and treated for minor injuries.

Driving Tests recommends driving considerably slower than usual when driving in wet weather and keeping several car lengths between your vehicle and others on the road.

If your vehicle does happen to hydroplane, calmly let off of the accelerator and steer into the direction your vehicle needs to go. Avoid slamming on your brakes and never use cruise control while driving in the rain.

