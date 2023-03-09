You Won’t Believe the Crazy Song ‘Yellowstone’ Star Wes Bentley + His Producer Wife Fell in Love To
Yellowstone star Wes Bentley's character has a very tangled romantic life on the show, but he's a happily married man in real life. The actor — who plays Jamie Dutton on Yellowstone — is married to a producer-director in real life, and in an interview, he reveals they fell in love over a most unexpected song.
Bentley has been married to Canadian-born producer and director Jacqui Swedberg since 2010. They met through a mutual friend while he was filming a movie in Canada.
"She worked on Corner Gas as an associate producer, and I went up there to shoot a movie called Dolan's Cadillac," he recalled in an interview with Canadian broadcaster George Stroumboulopoulos.
"We had a mutual friend, a publicist ... she invited us all to an Iron Maiden concert, and I fell in love in that moment," he shared, laughing.
He can even remember what song the British metal legends were playing when he fell in love with his now-wife.
"It was 'Run to the Hills!'" he said with another laugh.
Bentley credits Swedberg with helping him overcome the addictions that plagued him after his early success in American Beauty, after which he struggled for many years. Since getting clean, he's rebuilt his career to a higher level again, including TV appearances on American Horror Story and a high-profile role in The Hunger Games. Bentley has played the role of Jamie Dutton on Yellowstone since Season 1 in 2018, giving him the greatest visibility of his career.
Bentley and Swedberg welcomed their son, Charles, not long after they married in 2010, and they welcomed a daughter, Brooklyn, in 2014. The couple guard their family privacy very carefully, and neither one of them has social media accounts, so they share very little about their private lives.
