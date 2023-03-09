Yellowstone star Wes Bentley's character has a very tangled romantic life on the show, but he's a happily married man in real life. The actor — who plays Jamie Dutton on Yellowstone — is married to a producer-director in real life, and in an interview, he reveals they fell in love over a most unexpected song.

Bentley has been married to Canadian-born producer and director Jacqui Swedberg since 2010. They met through a mutual friend while he was filming a movie in Canada.

"She worked on Corner Gas as an associate producer, and I went up there to shoot a movie called Dolan's Cadillac," he recalled in an interview with Canadian broadcaster George Stroumboulopoulos.

"We had a mutual friend, a publicist ... she invited us all to an Iron Maiden concert, and I fell in love in that moment," he shared, laughing.

He can even remember what song the British metal legends were playing when he fell in love with his now-wife.

"It was 'Run to the Hills!'" he said with another laugh.

Bentley credits Swedberg with helping him overcome the addictions that plagued him after his early success in American Beauty, after which he struggled for many years. Since getting clean, he's rebuilt his career to a higher level again, including TV appearances on American Horror Story and a high-profile role in The Hunger Games. Bentley has played the role of Jamie Dutton on Yellowstone since Season 1 in 2018, giving him the greatest visibility of his career.

Bentley and Swedberg welcomed their son, Charles, not long after they married in 2010, and they welcomed a daughter, Brooklyn, in 2014. The couple guard their family privacy very carefully, and neither one of them has social media accounts, so they share very little about their private lives.

As part of Taste of Country's comprehensive coverage of all things Yellowstone, check out more of our Dutton Rules podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

PICS: See Inside the Historic Texas Ranch Where the New 'Yellowstone: 6666' Spinoff Is Filmed The massive, historic Texas ranch where the new Yellowstone spinoff Yellowstone: 6666 is filming has sold for just under $200 million, and pictures show a property that is truly part of Texas history.

The 6666 Ranch — better-known as the Four Sixes Ranch — in Guthrie, Texas, dates back to 1870. The ranch centers around a 13-bedroom, 13-bathroom, 13,280-square-foot main residence, which is constructed of quarry rock that was hauled to Guthrie by wagon. The ranch also includes vast, sweeping fenced pastures, farmland, fenced-in pens for cattle, a more recent addition for horses, a water filtration plant that serves the ranch's water needs and more.

There are separate camp manager's homes in both the North Camp and the South Camp of the ranch, which encompasses nearly 225 square miles of land. Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan is part of a group of investors who recently acquired the property for $192 million, and he has been shooting his new show out there in recent months.

PICTURES: See Inside Kevin Costner's Spectacular Colorado Ranch Yellowstone star Kevin Costner lives the ranch life when he's off the set of the hit show, too. The Oscar-winning actor owns a 160-acre ranch in Aspen, Colo., that's a spectacular getaway, complete with a main residence, a lake house and a river house.

The luxury retreat also features a baseball field, a sledding hill, an ice rink, multiple hot tubs and views of the Continental Divide. The ranch property comfortably sleeps 27 people, and it's currently available to rent for 36,000 a night.